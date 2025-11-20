I Refused to Bake My Sister’s Wedding Cake for Free

Hey Bright Side,

I’m Sophie, 34, and I run a small bakery. Every cake I make takes time, effort, and creativity. I WANT PEOPLE TO UNDERSTAND THAT IT’S NOT JUST SUGAR AND FLOUR, IT’S MY LIVELIHOOD.

My sister, Anna, is getting married next month and demanded that I bake her wedding cake. This wasn’t a small project: it’s a three-tiered, elaborate cake with intricate sugar flowers and hand-painted details. I told her the price would be $500, which is already a steep discount for the hours and materials involved.

At first, I thought it was a sweet gesture (I wanted to help my sister on her big day). Then she called me and said she wouldn’t pay, insisting I should do it “as a favor.” I was stunned.

That alone felt unfair, but the real shock came when I found out what she had the audacity to do next: she planned to sneak a copy of my cake design and hire another baker to replicate it without paying me, hoping no one would notice I was the original creator.

I was shaking with anger. She wasn’t just refusing payment: she was trying to steal the idea of my work and claim it as her own. I spent three days handcrafting the cake in good faith, and she planned to take that labor and profit from it indirectly.

I froze for a moment, unsure whether to confront her, cancel the cake entirely, or just bake it and let the drama unfold. I love my sister, but I also love my business, my time, and my integrity. I can’t let her treat me (or my labor) like it has no value. Was I wrong to feel furious and consider calling off the order entirely?

— Sophie