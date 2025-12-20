I Refuse to Let My Coworkers Turn My Sadness Into Office Gossip—HR Is Now Involved

Hi, Bright Side,

My name is Laura, I’m 34, and I just lost both of my parents: my entire safety net, my whole sense of home, gone only days apart. I’ve been trying to function at work, but I’m barely holding myself together.

What made everything worse was how some coworkers treated me. Instead of showing even basic empathy, they hit me with comments like, “Well... without a partner or kids, who’s even there for you?”

They said it like it was a joke. Like my grief was something to mock. It felt cruel and deeply personal. I tried to ignore them, but it kept happening, and each comment felt like another punch to the chest.

I finally went to HR and told them what was going on. I warned the group to stop because I couldn’t take it anymore. I thought that would calm everything down.

But the next morning, I walked into the office and felt genuine fear. My desk was covered in little sticky notes, things like “Try therapy,” “Be stronger,” and “Everyone has problems.” Someone even left a fake sympathy card with a smiley face drawn inside.

I felt sick. I felt unsafe. I felt completely alone.

I don’t know what to do now. I’m grieving, but I’m also scared to go back to work. I feel humiliated, like my pain became office entertainment. I just want some guidance.

How do I protect myself when people act like my grief is an inconvenience?

— Laura