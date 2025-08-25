My Husband Thought I Was Asleep and Admitted Something That Broke Me

Dear Bright Side,



My husband and I got into a huge argument the other night. He wanted to go on an extended business trip, but I was nearing my labor and wanted him to stay with me so we could be together when our baby was born.



Things escalated pretty quickly, and he decided he would sleep on the couch that night. I was devastated. It was so hard for me to comprehend why he didn’t understand my side of the story. But he was insistent and there was nothing I could do about it.



The argument continued over the next few days, with things getting more intense. I tried to explain, but he wouldn’t listen. He just kept saying that he would lose his job if he didn’t go on the trip, but never said why it was such an important thing for the company.



Then one night I was struggling to fall asleep and just laid in bed with my eyes closed. My husband came into the room and knelt down next to me. He wiped my hair away from my face and whispered, “I should never have gotten you pregnant. It has turned you into a monster.”

