I Refused to Let My Daughter Share a Room With My Nephew, It Led to a Disaster

“Hi Bright Side,

I desperately need advice on a very appalling family situation I’m currently experiencing.

So my family and I recently went on a trip together. It was supposed to be fun and relaxing, but of course, something had to blow up. Here’s what happened: my brother suggested that my daughter (15) share a hotel room with his son (16). Right away, I said no. I told him flat out, ‘That’s inappropriate.’

My brother rolled his eyes and acted like I was being uptight. Other family members kind of shrugged like I was overreacting. But I held my ground. That alone caused a bit of tension, but we all moved on. Or so I thought.

Later that night, my daughter came to me crying. She told me something I honestly wasn’t prepared for.”