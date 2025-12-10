I Refused a Job Promotion Without Extra Pay, Now HR Calls Me “Unprofessional”

Dear Bright Side,

I got a job promotion to “team leader” after 9 years, right when a huge new project arrived that required extra hours and night shifts.

I politely refused the promotion. It is extra work, no extra pay. Only more prestige.

HR said, “Escaping from responsibilities is weak and unprofessional!”

I smiled. What no one knows is that all this time a competitive firm had been interested in hiring me, but I never took the step to leave because I had been loyal to this company for 9 years.

So, the next day, everyone froze when they walked in and found my desk empty. I told HR that if, after 9 years of dedication, they think I’m “unprofessional,” then I’m resigning at the moment they need me most.

I wished them good luck with the new project and hoped they’d find someone willing to work all those extra hours for free. Her face went white.

Now they called me to say that it’s a bad idea to leave without notice. HR even said they would send a negative reference letter to the company I’ll be joining, and I am worried this could ruin my career and reputation.

Should I have accepted that promotion? Was I wrong to leave after 9 years?

Yours,

Erica