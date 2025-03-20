My Sister Ruined My Wedding With Her Announcement

I got married three months ago to my amazing husband. It was supposed to be one of the happiest days of my life, but my sister managed to overshadow it in a way that I can’t seem to move past.

A little background: My husband and I had been trying for a baby for a while, and when we finally got that positive test, we were over the moon. We decided we would share the news with our family and friends at our wedding reception. Only my parents and my maid of honor knew about this plan.

[edited] A few weeks before the wedding, my sister pulled me aside to tell me she was pregnant. I was genuinely happy for her, and we had a sweet moment. Then my sister asked if she could announce her pregnancy at my wedding.