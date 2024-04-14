12 Disturbing Memories That Tore People Apart

Some events in our lives really stick with us, affecting how we feel for a long time. They shape our personalities and how we see things around us. Even though these memories might be hard or painful, they help us become more resilient, grow stronger, and learn valuable lessons that will forever stay with us.

  • I was in second grade at my private school, waiting for my mom to come pick me up. I was waiting outside the secretary’s office when a couple came in and told me, «Let’s go.» I thought, who are these people? They just kept on trying to get me to go with them, but I wouldn’t.
    When I thought they finally got too close, I ran inside the secretary’s office and sat down. When I looked back into the hallway from the office window, they were gone. I told my mom, but she never believed me. © streetsk8er158 / Reddit
  • When I was a child, I remember always insisting to my parents that there was a ghost living in my grandma’s attic. I even had given him a name and used to speak to him regularly. Years later, I discovered that the 8-year-old boy of the previous owners had tragically died in that attic, at the same spot where I used to see the ghost.
  • When I was about 10 or 11, I was over at my best friend’s house with a bunch of other friends. Some guy showed up at my BFF’s house who was apparently her uncle. We were all excited about his motorcycle and begged him to give us a ride.
    More than 10 years later, I brought it up to my BFF, but she had no idea who I was talking about. She said she didn’t have an uncle or know anyone who rode a motorcycle. Kinda scares me to this day... some random man gave us rides on his motorcycle. © kshee87 / Reddit
  • I used to have dreams or memories about a bookcase falling on me, yet no one talks about it or brings it up. It turns out that when I was young, it actually happened, as confirmed by my uncle. Now that I think about it, I’m not sure if I actually got confirmation from my uncle. © Acidsparx / Reddit
  • When I was 5, I have a distinct memory of my mom and I waiting in line at a fast-food restaurant. I remember getting to the front, then my mom just quickly taking me and leaving. I whined and complained that we didn’t get the food.
    Years later, my mom finally told me the disturbing reality. She explained that when we got to the front of the line, the cashier said, «Those men over there are robbing us. Take your child and leave now.» So my mom did exactly that and never told me what happened. © EghYewSeaQue / Reddit
  • When I was about 4, I got the chickenpox. All I remember was being in a darkened room at a relative’s house long ago, while the relative and my mom inspected my pox-riddled body.
    Years later, when I was 11, and it was time to get my vaccinations, the doctor asked me if I had had the chickenpox, and my mom said no. I reminded her that I did, but she didn’t remember. © queen_oops / Reddit
  • I remember when I was 7, a classmate was called to the headmaster’s office and then came back crying, having to pack her things and leave. We didn’t see her after that. Years later, we found out that on that day her dad had died in a car accident, and she moved out with her mom to another city.
  • I was helping my sister and her family move into a new home. As I was stacking boxes in the garage, an old rotary phone rang. Many of the appliances in the house seemed ancient. I answered it and was greeted by an old lady asking for her daughter Angela. I told her that there was no one here named Angela, that there were new residents in the house.
    I told my sister about the call, but she refused to believe me; the phone was old and disconnected. I picked up the phone again, but there was no dial tone. © Cringebot / Reddit
  • When I was 6, my mother used to secretly take me to this dark and creepy house. They had big red velvet sofas. I remember waking up multiple times in the arms of a big, bearded man.
    Years later, my world shattered when I realized that she was taking me to my grandparents’ house. This man was my grandfather, who passed away shortly after. My dad had banned my mom from seeing her parents, so she would do it in secret. I wish my grandpa were here now so that I could hug him back.
  • One night, I was awakened by an extremely loud noise around midnight. It sounded like a huge, robust hammer hitting a steel pole. The noise made the furniture in my room vibrate slightly with each consecutive blow. What creeped me out the most is that the noise followed a clear pattern, but suddenly turned completely mute mid-blow.
    I ran to my parents’ room, but they heard absolutely nothing, as if everything was in my head. I was perplexed; the noise was so ridiculously loud that I expected everyone, even the neighbors, to be gathered trying to find the source of it. To this day, I don’t understand it. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I was snorkeling with my dad in a lake when a fish that must have been 10 feet long swam right underneath us. I specifically remember its eye, which was easily as big as my head. I freaked out and brought my head above water. When I went back down, it was gone. I’m still positive I saw it, but my dad denies it ever happening. © EmergencyTaco / Reddit
  • When I was younger (6-10 years old), I remember hearing heavy footsteps upstairs. We had just moved into the house. Each time I was sitting on the couch with my parents, watching a movie, I heard footsteps upstairs, moving from room to room. We had a cat at the time, but I knew he wouldn’t make steps like that. My parents don’t seem to recall this, even though I also remember telling them about it when it happened. © svinepelz / Reddit

Some of the most impactful memories stem from the unexpected revelation of troubling family secrets. In this article, people have made the brave decision to divulge these hidden truths, in the hopes that sharing them will provide a sense of solace and release.

Preview photo credit cottonbro studio / Pexels

