It Turns Out Princess Catherine Had a Second Wedding Dress, and Here’s the Reason

In 2011, Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a second stunning wedding dress to celebrate her marriage to Prince William. But only 300 guests saw it.

Thirteen years ago, Kate Middleton captivated the world as she walked down the aisle with her father, wearing a breathtaking wedding gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. While her first dress made global headlines, Kate also wore a second dress at a private evening reception. According to a royal expert, this dress reflected how she truly wanted to express herself. Kate chose the British McQueen brand for its craftsmanship and respect for traditional workmanship.

The Palace stated at the time that she wanted a gown that combined tradition and modernity with the artistic vision of Alexander McQueen. The first dress, made of elegant French Chantilly and English Cluny lace, cost a staggering £250,000 and became an iconic symbol of her wedding day. However, her second dress, though less publicized, was just as special.

Stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder explained that some royals change into a second wedding dress after the ceremony. This allows them to leave behind formalities and fully express themselves. Speaking to The Express, she said that having a second dress allows brides to show who they really are and how they want to feel after the formal ceremony and official photos. Kate's second look, while still formal, was simpler and more relaxed. Holder described it as “simple and sweet,” with a “very pretty” cardigan, but noted that Kate didn’t seem to have the chance to fully relax.

