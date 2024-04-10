My In-Laws Invited the Whole Family to a Gathering — But Left My Children Out

One of the toughest feelings for a mom is when her children aren’t accepted or feel left out. Nadine, a Bright Side reader, faced a similar situation. She felt devastated to see her in-laws treating her kids differently from their other grandkids and excluding them from an important family event. Nadine reached out to us for advice.

This is Nadine’s letter.

Callie Ge 2 days ago You know what you need to do, if my HUSBAND dissed my kids like that, I’d be packed & out the door before he got home, if it was my home, his bags would be waiting on the door step. Telling you your kids aren’t family is a cruel thing to do. - - Reply

Thanks for sharing your story with us, Nadine! We’ve prepared a few tips that we hope can help you navigate through this delicate situation.

Have a heart-to-heart conversation with your husband.

Sit down with your husband in a calm and private setting. Express your feelings openly and honestly about how his lack of support made you feel during the family dinner. Use specific examples, such as how seeing all the grandchildren except Fred and Sara affected you. Encourage him to share his perspective as well. This dialogue can help both of you understand each other’s feelings better and find a way to move forward together as a united front in dealing with his parents.

Set boundaries with in-laws.

It’s essential to establish clear boundaries with your in-laws regarding how Fred and Sara are treated within the family. Have a respectful but assertive conversation with them about their exclusionary behavior and how it impacts your children. Emphasize that Fred and Sara are a vital part of your family and deserve to be treated with love and acceptance like any other grandchild. Encourage them to make an effort to include your children in future family gatherings and activities.

Family therapy or counseling.

Consider seeking professional help from a family therapist or counselor who can facilitate productive communication and problem-solving within your family dynamic. Family therapy sessions can provide a safe space for you, your husband, and potentially even your in-laws to address underlying issues and work towards reconciliation. A neutral third party can offer valuable insights and strategies for navigating challenging family dynamics and finding constructive solutions.

Seek support from extended family.

Reach out to other family members who may be more supportive and understanding of your situation. They can offer emotional support and possibly intervene on your behalf with your in-laws. Having allies within the family can help reinforce the importance of accepting Fred and Sara as integral members of the family unit, regardless of biological ties.