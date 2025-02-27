11 Real Concert Stories That Prove Anything Can Happen at a Show

Went to see the Allman brothers in ’90s. My friend that I went with, and I stayed after the show and partied in the parking lot. After a while, when the crowd had thinned out, we started the hour and a half drive home.

About 45 minutes into it, we realized we were literally about to run out of gas. We pulled off the highway, but the gas station at the exit was closed because it was so late. A cop came by but would not give us a ride to a gas station as he said our gas can was dangerous in a police car.

Being the ’90s, we had no cell phone. We were there for about 20 minutes when another car came off the highway and pulled into the same gas station. It turned out to be a girl I knew! She was with her mom, who was Gregg Allman’s 1st cousin.

They had been talking with him backstage after the show and were headed home too. It was such a weird coincidence. They drove us to a gas station where we got to fill the gas can and drove us back to our car. We didn’t end up getting back till about 4am.



