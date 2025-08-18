My Husband’s Ex Wants Me to Give Up My Dream to Help Her Daughter, I Refuse

Hi Bright Side,

For years, I’ve been faithfully saving for a rhinoplasty, a surgery I believe will significantly boost my self-confidence. This wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision; it was a long-awaited goal tied to my personal well-being. I finally reached my financial target, only to have a new family need arise: my teenage stepdaughter needs braces.

My husband has given me two choices: I can either contribute to the cost of her braces or keep the money for my own procedure. While I appreciate that he’s left it up to me to decide, this situation has created immense internal conflict. The money I saved was for a personal dream I’ve worked hard to achieve, and I feel like that dream is now being unfairly weighed against a family obligation.