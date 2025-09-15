I Refused to Work Late, My Manager’s Revenge Was Immediate

"Hi Bright Side,

I want opinions on a workplace conflict I got involved in. So, I’ve been a chef here for 6 months. The rule was strict: 9 hours, no overtime. Everyone repeated it like a song, partly because the head chef bragged that his kitchen never broke labor laws.

Then one night, my phone buzzed, “Come back! We need your help!” I was already showered and halfway into Netflix mode. I replied, “Sorry, I’m not allowed to work past 9 hours.” Silence.

The next day, the mood in the kitchen was ice-cold. People whispered over chopping boards, knives slamming louder than usual. At noon, an email dropped:

“Effective immediately: mandatory overtime shifts for all kitchen staff during big-event prep.”