My Coworker Refused to Help Me at Work — I Finally Got Even

So, I work in sales. And we all know that sometimes, you gotta help each other out to close those deals. Well, one of the top reps, let’s call her Emma, refused to give me a hand one day when I was stuck. I asked her politely, and she just shrugged and said, ‘Not in my job description.’ I lost a big sale because of it.

Fast forward a few months, and I finally left that position. Just last week, Emma’s back... and she’s on our team now. Naturally, I thought, ‘Well, I’ll treat her the same way she treated me.’ So, when she asked for help recently, I looked her dead in the eyes and said, ‘Sorry, it’s not in my job description.’

Imagine my surprise when my boss pulled me aside the next day and said:

‘From now on, it’s in your hands to handle things like a pro. No more babying anyone.’

Yeah. So now I don’t help her, and I make sure she sees it. The funny part is that she looked a little shocked when I refused to jump in like I used to. Guess she finally got the message that I’m not her safety net anymore. It feels good. But some of my colleagues now say I was being unprofessional and that I turned our workplace into a battlefield. So, I’m wondering if I was really in a wrong and what would be a professional way for dealing with this?”