My Coworker Refused to Help Me at Work — I Finally Got Even
She wouldn’t help me, and I lost a huge sale. A few months later, karma served her up on a silver platter. Now she’s on my team and needs my help, but I have a better plan. The pettiest revenge you’ve ever witnessed.
Here’s Paula’s story:
So, I work in sales. And we all know that sometimes, you gotta help each other out to close those deals. Well, one of the top reps, let’s call her Emma, refused to give me a hand one day when I was stuck. I asked her politely, and she just shrugged and said, ‘Not in my job description.’ I lost a big sale because of it.
Fast forward a few months, and I finally left that position. Just last week, Emma’s back... and she’s on our team now. Naturally, I thought, ‘Well, I’ll treat her the same way she treated me.’ So, when she asked for help recently, I looked her dead in the eyes and said, ‘Sorry, it’s not in my job description.’
Imagine my surprise when my boss pulled me aside the next day and said:
‘From now on, it’s in your hands to handle things like a pro. No more babying anyone.’
Yeah. So now I don’t help her, and I make sure she sees it. The funny part is that she looked a little shocked when I refused to jump in like I used to. Guess she finally got the message that I’m not her safety net anymore. It feels good. But some of my colleagues now say I was being unprofessional and that I turned our workplace into a battlefield. So, I’m wondering if I was really in a wrong and what would be a professional way for dealing with this?”
Our readers had a lot to say about Paula's situation.
Bright Side community found Paula’s story so relatable that many people wished to express their thoughts about the situation. Here are some of our readers’ comments:
- Barker112 “Honestly, I think the girl was just being a jerk earlier. If she knew the job well, she should’ve helped. Good on you for finally not helping her out.”
- LenaG203 “I had a similar thing happen to me. I helped a coworker a ton, then when I needed help, she just ignored me. Cut ties with her after that. Feels good to finally stand your ground.”
- MRX_77 “The boss is right. You’re not anyone’s babysitter. If she wanted help, she should’ve asked professionally. Good move to keep your distance now.”
- QuietTom “I used to do all the helping at my last job, but then I realized they only ever took me for granted. Now I help only when I want, not because I’m pressured.”
- SunnyDaze89 “My story: I always got stuck doing extra work, and when I finally said no, I was told I was ‘being difficult’. Honestly, I don’t care anymore. Stand up for yourself, girl.”
- Techie_Mike_112 “Sometimes, you gotta let them learn the hard way. Sounds like she got a taste of her own medicine, and honestly, that’s perfectly fair.”
- KateTheGreat_83 “I think the boss is right. If you’re seen as someone who always helps, they just keep asking. You setting boundaries is the best thing you could do.”
- Old_Sch00l)Frank “Back in my day, we’d never let someone walk all over us like that. Glad you finally said no, it’s about time people learned to fend for themselves.”
- JessieRocks “Girl, I’ve been in your shoes. It’s so satisfying to just stop helping people who only take advantage. Keep staying firm, you’re doing the right thing.”
- Anonymous_456 “Honestly, I think it’s a lesson for everyone. If someone’s treating you badly and expecting help, they need to see what real boundaries look like. Good for you!”
Here’s a piece of advice from Bright Side team:
Dear Paula, we’ve all been there: a moment of unfairness that leaves a bitter taste, a person who takes advantage of your goodwill. It’s natural to want to get even, to give them a taste of their own medicine. And in the moment, it feels good, like a righteous, satisfying feeling of justice.
But here’s the thing about revenge: it’s a dish best served not cold, but thoughtfully. It’s not about making them feel what you felt. It’s about showing them the world they’ve created for themselves. You didn’t just refuse to help; you held up a mirror and let her see her own reflection, the one who says, “Sorry, it’s not in my job description.”
The most powerful form of getting even isn’t to stoop to their level, but to rise above it. You’ve been given a unique opportunity. Your boss’s words, “it’s in your hands to handle things like a pro,” are a testament to their trust in you. This isn’t just about proving a point to Emma; it’s about proving your own strength and professionalism.
So, here’s a new perspective: Don’t just be the person who refuses to help her. Be the person who everyone else on the team turns to because you are the calm, dependable professional who gets things done, without getting caught up in petty drama. Let her see the kind of coworker she could have had. Let her see the successful, respected professional that you have become.
You’ve already won. The best revenge is living a good life, and in your case, it’s being the best version of yourself, right in front of her. Don’t let her define your actions, and you’ll always stay on the bright side.
