I Refused to Work During My Family Vacation, and HR Lost It

My coworkers are split. Some said I did the right thing by setting a boundary. Others said I should’ve just did the task to keep HR off my back and my boss happy. My wife is mad at me and saying I should’ve just done it instead of putting our family at risk (in case I lose the job, she isn’t working because our youngest is only 2 years old).

But honestly, if we never say no, nothing changes. If we keep giving in, these “quick 15 minutes” will never stop.

So now I’m stuck wondering: Was I wrong to refuse to work during my vacation? Or was HR out of line for getting involved when I was on approved leave?