I Refuse to Take Care of My Sick Brother—I’m Not His Mom

They’ve always made terrible financial decisions, and I’ve suffered the most, trying to fix everything. I have a middle sister, who got tired of all of it. She cut contact years ago, saying she was done being the family’s backup plan. At the time, I thought she was selfish for leaving. But now? I understand her completely.

When I started earning a stable income, my parents began leaning on me for everything. Pitch in for rent, groceries, my brother’s college fees, even his random “emergencies.” They said, “You’re the responsible one, we know you’ll help.” And stupidly, I always did without getting any appreciation in return, while my brother continued relying on them for free.

Tired of it all, I finally moved out. But that didn’t change anything; my family burden stayed the same as my parents keep saying that since they spent money on my schooling, college, medication etc., I’m supposed to take care of them now.