18 Times Kindness Quietly Saved Someone’s World

In my opinion, this doesn't excuse her for the time she spent mistreating you. I believe her opening this shop selling items for babies was done out of guilt. The guilt she felt because of the way she treated you and nothing more. She showed her true self, the kind of person she really is, before the unfortunate loss of your baby and I think a conversation with her still needs to be had with her about this to clear the air, as hard as it may be. If you don't clear the air with her, the cruel way she treated you will always be on your mind and she needs to own up to it and apologize for it.