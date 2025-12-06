I Refuse to Let My DIL Treat My Home Like a Free Pantry

Dear Bright Side,



I absolutely love my grandkids but I can’t stand my DIL. Recently, she has been treating my home like her personal free store and I’m tired of it. It started off small. At first she came and said she didn’t have something to make the kids, asking if I can help.



I agreed. Then she used the emergency key to get in and take one or two items, nothing that would really affect us. At that point, I was still understanding. But a couple of days ago, two entire bags of groceries went missing, and I couldn’t understand where they went. Until this morning.



Yesterday, my DIL came over for a visit and as she was leaving she took my pasta and the canned goods I bought. She didn’t even ask, she just shoved them in her bag and left before I could say a word. I took a moment to calm myself down and went over to her house this morning to discuss it.



When I confronted her, she snapped, saying, “Don’t be so greedy.” I was shocked. This wasn’t about greed and I never said I wouldn’t help her. All I wanted was for her to ask before she took things because I had friends over last night and wanted to make a meal with the ingredients she took.