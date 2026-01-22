I Refuse to Be My Manager’s Maid Anymore—So I Gave Him a Taste of His Own Hygiene

Hi Bright Side,

I’m a Senior Associate at a boutique consulting firm. I’m billed out at $400 an hour, but for the last year, I’ve had one “unofficial, revolting job requirement”: cleaning up after my Managing Director, Marcus (name is changed).

Our office is in an old, “prestige” building that only has one private executive bathroom/shower suite for our floor. Marcus uses it every morning after his pre-work run. Because our firm is small and the janitorial crew only comes in at night, the state of that bathroom becomes a nightmare by 9:00 AM.

Every single day, Marcus leaves a massive, matted clump of hair in the drain. It’s not just gross; it causes the shower to backup and flood the floor. As the only other person who uses the suite to freshen up after my bike commute, I was stuck: either I touch his “drain monsters,” or I don’t get to shower before meeting clients.

I’ve approached him with compassion dozens of times. His excuse? “I can’t do it, Alyson. Touching wet hair is a sensory nightmare! It’s disgusting!”

Apparently, it’s only “disgusting” when he has to do it, but perfectly fine for his top-earning associate to handle. Yesterday, I found a fresh clump in the drain—right after I had sent a formal email pleading with him to respect the shared space.

I finally snapped. I realized he wasn’t “incapable” of touching it; he just viewed my time and my dignity as less valuable than his.

I got petty. I grabbed a paper towel, picked up the wet, soapy mass, and walked straight to his empty office. I taped it directly onto the center of his $2,000 monitor with a sticky note: “Since you find touching this ’disgusting,’ I’ve delivered it to your desk so you can dispose of it once it’s dry. Problem solved!”