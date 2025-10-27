12 Touching Ways People Turned Grief Into Works of Art
1. Keeping them close for Christmas.
I scanned some old birthday cards from my grandparents and turned them into ornaments — one for me, one for my sister, and one for my cousin. Grandma passed in 2012, and Grandpa this May. Now, they’ll both be “here” with us this Christmas. © Unknown Author / Reddit
2. Sibling love in embroidery.
A small tribute to my little brother, who recently passed from cancer. He loved frogs, so I made this to keep a piece of him close. © Unknown Author / Reddit
3. Grandma’s place will always be home.
My grandmother passed in February. And a week before her lifelong home was sold, I gathered a few small pieces from the house and yard. I used them to make my dad a Father’s Day gift — a way to keep a bit of her, and that home, with us forever. © TheCuteMess / Reddit
4. Giving my nephew a piece of dad.
My dad used to collect ’57 Chevys. He passed away before my nephew was born, but he always dreamed of becoming a grandpa. For my nephew’s first big boy bed, my dad’s best friend built a custom ’57 Chevy bed using real parts and my dad’s old license plates. It’s the sweetest tribute. © clairebap / Reddit
5. Making grandma proud till the end.
My grandmother recently passed away, and The Wizard of Oz was our special thing. She was such a colorful, joyful person, so I made these to wear to her funeral. © Phoenixphotoz / Reddit
6. A picture purr-fect tribute.
The day after my 11-year-old daughter passed away, I made this in her memory. © Zesterx / Reddit
7. Handpainted with love.
It’s the anniversary of my friend’s son’s passing. Each year, she asks me to make something that celebrates his life. Last year I customized jeans; this year, it’s Vans and a hoodie, hand-painted and airbrushed with love. © weirdartfox / Reddit
8. A creative way to reel in the memory.
My wife and I are expecting our first child. Her father passed away before I ever met him, but I wanted to make sure he had a place in our son’s life. Using my Cricut and a photo of him fishing, I created a big wall decal for the nursery. © smetz865 / Reddit
9. A paw-tner for life.
My boyfriend’s uncle’s best friend passed away some time ago. From the few photos I could secretly gather, I sculpted a little surprise for him — a small way to bring a special memory back to life. © thecraftybumblebre / Reddit
10. A mother’s love is forever.
My grandmother recently passed away, and I wanted to give my mom something special for Mother’s Day. I copied Grandma’s handwriting from one of her old recipes and printed it on a tea towel. © b**tacos63 / Reddit
11. A daughter’s dream.
My cousin lost her dad when she was very young, so for her wedding day, I painted a picture of him standing beside her, the way it should’ve been. A small reminder that a father’s love never really leaves. © JaronChurchwell / Reddit
12. A keepsake of man’s best friend.
My dog recently passed away. This is her last paw print, our final moment together. I immortalized it on a piece of brass so a part of her can always stay with me. © EveningPicture9 / Reddit
Comments
Grief feels like a tricky balancing act between letting go and holding on. These stories all feel like healthy ways of approaching that.
This feels a little unhealthy... why would anyone do this instead of moving on?