16 People Recall the Most Wholesome Moments They Experienced at Music Concerts

There’s music to every ear, as they say, but concerts are a different ballgame altogether. They provide plenty of extraordinary stories. That being said, this list is all about the most wholesome moments people have experienced or witnessed at concerts, and we have to say, music can band together strangers in the sweetest of bonds.

  • The most wholesome thing I’ve seen at a show was probably Gogol Bordello a few weeks ago. There was a 13-year-old girl there for her first concert, her dad was a big fan and brought her. They managed to get the barrier (right beside my friend and I).
    When everyone discovered it was her first concert, someone from Gogol’s merch table came to bring her a free shirt. Plus, the drummer of one of the opening bands directly gave her both his drumsticks. Members of the other opening band came into the crowd to meet her in between acts and to take pictures with her. xPadawanRyan / Reddit
  • went to a Billy Joel concert here in Jax a couple of years back. It was sold out at the Veteran’s Memorial Arena, and when he performed “Piano Man,” he stopped playing midway. The crowd carried the song on so strong, that the performers and Billy were awestruck. Best experience of my life. Peakomegaflare / Reddit
  • Just wanted to share — I have been going to shows my whole life, basically grew up in the GA pit. I wanted to share that I had such a wholesome experience on Monday night. The performer was Teddy Swims — absolutely incredible and highly recommend you go if you can!
    During the show, we in the pit quickly realized a young kid (maybe 11 or 12 years old) was in the middle and couldn’t really see. Everyone rallied to get him to the front, and I’ve never seen a kid so cheesy in my life!
    His mom was so grateful, and Teddy gave him a couple of one-on-one interactions and gave him the set list from the stage! Made the show even more memorable! BrokeBuckeye / Reddit
  • This reminds me of a concert I was at a few years ago. Chance the Rapper did a three city tour for his birthday, and I was at the one in San Francisco. Between two songs, there were a few seconds of silence as Chance talked to the band, and someone in the audience started singing “Happy Birthday” really loudly.
    Before they’d even finished the second word, half of the audience had started singing along. We sang him the entire song as he just stood there, stunned, with tears in his eyes. That’s one of my favorite memories. Unknown author / Reddit
  • I used to go to shows with my friend Mike. I never quite figured out how he did it, but if anyone in the crowd fell, there was Mike to help them back up. Somebody falls right next to me, Mike helps them up. A second later someone else falls on the far side of the pit, somehow Mike is there to help them up too.
    I never actually saw him in two places at once helping people up, but it wouldn’t have surprised me. I don’t know if he ever actually saw the band or danced or what, but all I knew was if you were going to a show and Mike was there, ya had absolutely nothing to worry about, because you’re not staying down long. I really miss that dude, definitely one of the most solid guys to go to a show with. scofflaw_cyclist / Reddit
  • When I saw Slipknot last year, I jumped in the pit on the first song and immediately my wallet flew out of my pocket, $600 cash in it. I just sat there staring at the muddy ground in disbelief that my entire night was just immediately ruined.
    As I’m walking back to break the news to my girlfriend, I see a big dude holding my wallet up that has a picture of my and my SO in it, and I hear him yelling to his friend “Look for that guy!” And I started screaming for joy, and he started yelling back at me. No cash taken or anything. Miteh / Reddit
  • Went to see Japandroids a few years ago. Lost my shoe pretty early in the set. Started asking people in the pit if they have seen a shoe. The singer overhears between songs and asks if anyone sees a shoe.
    Someone finds it and hands it back to me. I’m a pretty tall guy, so I raise the shoe up into the air and everyone cheers and puts their hands up towards it, and the band starts the next song right away with me holding the shoe up. It was awesome. 6*tod**** / Reddit
  • I had nosebleed seats to the first show of the Blink 182 tour this last spring. I went to the show by myself, the night before my 30th birthday. I was standing in the merch line, made eye contact with a girl in the line next to me and smiled.
    She and her friends began to whisper and look at me and I got super self-conscious and considered walking away, and then she approached me, holding out a wristband. She and her friends had wristbands for the pit, and when security was putting them on, he dropped them, and she snagged one that fell.
    She and her friends were looking for someone at the show by themselves to give it to, and she said when I smiled at her, she felt like I was the person who should get the wristband. So I paid $80 for my ticket and ended up front row in the pit, next to people who paid hundreds of dollars to be there. I didn’t get her name, but I will never ever forget her or what that meant to me. idontcare4205 / Reddit
  • The one I always remember was when the absolute giant in front of me realized I was right behind him, and he very politely insisted I stand in front of him so I could see better. Manchester Orchestra at Concord Music Hall in Chicago circa 2019 (I think). Shoutout to you, tall sir, if you see this. Kslooot / Reddit
  • As a kid growing up, I lived in Northern Michigan. You don’t get a lot of concerts there.
    My most memorable concert was Kenny Loggins. It was an outdoor show. It was raining by the time he came on. The rain was pretty hard and blowing in a direction it was coming under the roof and directly onto the stage. After a couple of songs, they stopped playing and left the stage.
    Kenny came back out about 5 minutes later. Just him and no band. He sat on the front of the stage with his legs hanging over. He played acoustic guitar and sang for over an hour in the rain. Unknown author / Reddit
  • This one still chokes me up. I did photography work for an outdoor concert venue in the 1970s and covered one of Helen Reddy’s shows. The weather was great, and the capacity crowd was in a good mood.
    Helen was sincerely surprised at the response she was getting and turned back to the band at one point with tears in her eyes to say, “I don’t believe this crowd!” I was backstage after her last rousing number, and she was sobbing as she passed me. p38-lightning / Reddit
  • My wife and are huge, long time fans of Elton John. At a show at our hometown venue sometime about 2004, we sent flowers and a note to his dressing room. In the show that night, he played the love song off his newest album at the time and dedicated it to us. Screaming commenced! rocketman1969 / Reddit
  • My wife and I had inadvertently planned to see two concerts in one weekend, normally nothing out of the ordinary. However, in panic ticket buying mode, I failed to notice the long distance between the two shows.
    So we drove a few hours to Santa Barbara for show #1 on Saturday evening. Met another couple in line and struck up a conversation about all things. Turns out our seats were right next to each other, so we all took turns buying each other rounds and danced the whole night. Went our separate ways after the show, but before doing so, found out we were both headed to the same show on Sunday!
    We followed each other on the drive down to LA, stopped at a few spots for food and drinks before the show, and then proceeded to run it back that night at the Hollywood Bowl. One of the best weekends and music experiences we’ve ever had. Still keep in touch with them years later. tinywhisk / Reddit
  • Tom Petty came out about an hour before the concert started (March 1982, Binghamton, NY). He said his drummer was sick and needed a volunteer from the audience. He brought 3 people up.
    1st guy was ok, 2nd guy did ok, and 3rd guy killed it. TP said, “We found our guy. Do any of you know him?”
    It turned out to be his drummer, who had bet him that he could walk around and no one would recognize him. TP made it very fun. Best concert I ever saw. Electrical-Mail-5705 / Reddit
  • Ten days after a tragedy, I went to see PJ Harvey at the Palladium in LA. She began to play “Angelene.” I turned to my left and noticed a tall, young woman looking at me. I returned
    the gaze and before we both knew it, we embraced and began to slow dance.
    It was indescribable. When the song was over, we both smiled at each other and parted. I will never ever forget that show or that moment.
    When people talk about shows being akin to spiritual experiences, this show is what I think of. It was pure emotional catharsis. Thank you eternally for the slow dance, stranger. Wu_Oyster_Cult / Reddit
  • We witnessed something very different at a hard rock concert a few days ago. It was Guns N’ Roses, and the crowd was wild. In the middle of people going crazy and dancing their hearts out, we saw a young girl with a much older man. Both seemed to be enjoying the music, but the girl kept looking at the man and using her hands to sign the lyrics at him.
    Later, we found out that she was his daughter and he was a huge rock music fan who had recently lost his hearing because of a prolonged illness. The daughter was so sweet to attend the concert with her father, and use sign language to let him understand the lyrics.

