I Was Abandoned by My Parents, Then I Got the Letter That Shocked Me

Hi, <strong>Bright Side,

Back in college, I left pre-med to learn graphic design, which is something I’ve been passionate about since I was a kid. The moment I made that decision, my parents were furious and cut me off completely. No more financial support, no help with tuition, rent, nothing. It was hard.

I had to work multiple jobs just to survive and took out a ton of loans to make it through school. Tuition wasn’t cheap, and there were days I didn’t even know how I was gonna eat. But I pushed through. Now I’ve built a solid career and run my own online business. I’m stable. I did it all on my own.

So imagine my shock when, out of nowhere, I received a letter from them. It was cold, and not what I expected at all. It claimed they were “owed” their share of the money I’d earned. They said things like, “We brought you up, and we invested in you, so now it’s your turn to support us.” Honestly, reading it felt like a punch in the gut.

I couldn’t believe they’d pull something like this after everything. But it got worse. They actually threatened me. They said if I didn’t help them financially, I’d “regret turning my back on my family.” They went on to say, “If you don’t help us, don’t bother coming to us when things get tough for you. We’ll make sure you know what family loyalty really means.”