10 People Who Discovered Repulsive Truth About Their Loved Ones

1.
The day before my father passed from pancreatic cancer, he was in the ICU, unreachable due to hospital quarantine rules. My mom, sister, and I texted and called him all day with no response. A nurse assured us he was awake and communicating. He died suddenly at 7:45 p.m. We arrived in time to say goodbye, but he was already unconscious.
Later, while arranging his cremation, I checked his phone for comfort—all of our messages were read. Then, I noticed an unfamiliar chat app. Inside was a conversation with a young woman, filled with love and concern. He had been messaging her nonstop in his final hours, but didn't reply to any of mom's, sister's and my messages.
I later tracked her down—she was 28, the eldest daughter of his best friend. They had been involved for years. Knowing this changed everything. My grief turned to anger, and now I carry a secret that has forever reshaped my memories of him.
2.
Rosa was my best friend for 15 years—we had been through everything together. When I moved out of state with my now-husband, she convinced us to move back to be closer to her. We had no real ties where we were, so we thought, why not? She was practically family.
That first year back was amazing. She was over almost every night, sharing meals, laughing, making memories. It felt like the best decision we ever made.
But slowly, things changed. She started sowing discord between my husband and me. After every argument—normal couple stuff—she would text us separately, validating both our sides, subtly fueling resentment.
With me, she planted the idea of a backup plan: if my marriage failed, I could go to Vegas with her, and we’d build a beautiful life together. With my husband, she played a different game. She praised him, telling him how she would love to marry a man just like him, and she always said how stupid I was in every argument with my husband.
It took time, but eventually, we saw it for what it was. She wasn’t just a friend. She was a jealous opportunist, trying to tear apart my life so she could claim a piece of it for herself.
3.
My now ex-husband left me at his parents' house, saying he was meeting an old friend. I didn’t think much of it—until I overheard his mother on the phone. She casually told her friend, "Oh, he’s out with Amy." Amy. The woman he had loved for five years before me.
I sat there, stunned, realizing I was just waiting at his parents' house while he was out with his ex. My chest tightened, and the tears came before I could stop them. I started gathering my things, ready to leave.
His mother walked in, saw me crying, and sighed in frustration. "Oh, stop that," she said dismissively. "He’s coming home to you. You have no reason to get emotional over who he spends his time with."
That was the moment I knew—I deserved better.
4.
After 15 years of marriage, my husband suddenly started telling me I smelled bad. Every day. No matter how much I showered, changed soaps, or scrubbed, he insisted I reeked—like a skunk, he said.
I became obsessed, doubling my hygiene routine, spiraling into paranoia. I asked my friends, my mom—no one noticed anything. My mom even laughed, calling me crazy for believing it.
Then one day, he accidentally put his mom on speakerphone. Right as I walked by, I heard her say, “Oh, just like great-grandpa did to his wife. Kept telling her she smelled, so she’d feel too worthless to ever leave him.”
My blood ran cold. It was never about me. It was about control. And that was the moment I knew—I had to leave.
5.
I had spent months planning my wedding. Every detail was perfect—the dress, the flowers, the venue. And most importantly, my parents were supposed to be there. They had promised.
The night before the wedding, my phone rang. It was my mom, "Sweetheart, I’m so sorry, but we can’t make it tomorrow." My heart sank. What?
She hesitated before continuing, her voice strained. "Your dad is feeling very sick, and we think it’s better if we stay home. We’re worried." I was silent, trying to make sense of it. My dad had seemed fine just days ago. "Is he okay?" I asked, my voice barely above a whisper.
She sighed. "He’ll be fine, but we just think it’s best to stay home. I didn’t want to stress you out." I wanted to argue, to beg them to come, but something felt off. I didn’t press. I just told her I loved her and hung up, a pit forming in my stomach.
The next day, I went through with the wedding, feeling an emptiness I couldn’t shake. I smiled for the cameras, for the guests, for my new husband—but something felt broken inside.
Then, later that afternoon, I received a text from my mom. She accidentally sent me a picture of my dad and her, smiling and laughing at a table. Then came the truth, buried in the small details of the picture—my dad was sitting beside his boss, and my mom was grinning as if nothing had happened. I asked her about it, "Mom, what’s going on? Why did you say Dad was sick?"
She replied, almost defensively, "Your dad’s boss had a birthday party that day, and we didn’t want to miss it. He needs that promotion, and I told your dad we had to go. If we didn’t, he might lose the opportunity." That was the moment I spoke to my parents for the last time before going no contact.
6.
I’m 35, married to my wife for over 10 years. My brother, 38, and his wife, my sister-in-law, recently dropped a bombshell at a family dinner. Apparently, years ago, before my wife and I started dating, my brother had gone on a few dates with her. I had no idea. Not a single clue.
It was something they’d kept a secret all these years. As much as I know this is from the distant past, the weight of it hits me hard. We’ve had our struggles in the marriage, like any couple does, but I never imagined something like this was lurking beneath the surface. My wife and I already sleep apart, and now, I can’t shake the feeling of being betrayed.
The worst part is the way my family treated it. My parents, my siblings, they all knew. My sister-in-law even hinted at the possibility that my brother and my wife were more than just casually dating back then. And yet, I was the one left in the dark for all these years.
7.
So, my husband buys me an expensive luxury car, claiming it’s a special gift. The money comes from our joint account, but he insists it's an investment. I don’t think much of it at the time.
A week later, he takes the car on a work trip and calls to say it’s been totaled in an accident. Strangely, he walks away without a scratch, but the car is wrecked.
I start to get suspicious and do some digging. Turns out, he was going to buy the exact same car for his mistress. She had been testing my car, and wrecked it during their "test."
8.
I (30F) found out that my husband (33M) has been telling his coworkers at a new job that I’m his sister. Why? Because after childbirth, he thought I looked bad and was ashamed of me.
It gets worse. He even showed them a picture of his former groupmate—a gorgeous woman—claiming she was his wife. Meanwhile, I had no idea.
I only found out when one of his coworkers saw us kissing and got confused. When I confronted my husband, he tried to brush it off as a joke. But I filed for divorce, because I have a bad sense of humor.
9.
I'm a pastry cook, starting my own business. My husband supported me and even found my first client. He also delivered a huge birthday cake I made for the client.
I received a very generous payment, only to later discover that this cake was for his mistress, with whom he had been having an affair for almost 3 years, and she was pregnant with his baby.
10.
Wife started spending a lot of time at her cousin's house, and I suspected she was secretly meeting someone, using her cousin as a cover.
I checked her phone, expecting to find proof, but was shocked to discover she was actually in love with her cousin, and they were spending lovely time together in his house.
