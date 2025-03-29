10 People Who Discovered Repulsive Truth About Their Loved Ones

I had spent months planning my wedding. Every detail was perfect—the dress, the flowers, the venue. And most importantly, my parents were supposed to be there. They had promised.

The night before the wedding, my phone rang. It was my mom, "Sweetheart, I’m so sorry, but we can’t make it tomorrow." My heart sank. What?

She hesitated before continuing, her voice strained. "Your dad is feeling very sick, and we think it’s better if we stay home. We’re worried." I was silent, trying to make sense of it. My dad had seemed fine just days ago. "Is he okay?" I asked, my voice barely above a whisper.

She sighed. "He’ll be fine, but we just think it’s best to stay home. I didn’t want to stress you out." I wanted to argue, to beg them to come, but something felt off. I didn’t press. I just told her I loved her and hung up, a pit forming in my stomach.

The next day, I went through with the wedding, feeling an emptiness I couldn’t shake. I smiled for the cameras, for the guests, for my new husband—but something felt broken inside.

Then, later that afternoon, I received a text from my mom. She accidentally sent me a picture of my dad and her, smiling and laughing at a table. Then came the truth, buried in the small details of the picture—my dad was sitting beside his boss, and my mom was grinning as if nothing had happened. I asked her about it, "Mom, what’s going on? Why did you say Dad was sick?"

She replied, almost defensively, "Your dad’s boss had a birthday party that day, and we didn’t want to miss it. He needs that promotion, and I told your dad we had to go. If we didn’t, he might lose the opportunity." That was the moment I spoke to my parents for the last time before going no contact.