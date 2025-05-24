I Took Away a Waitress’s Tip — She Needed to Learn a Lesson

The waitress turned back to us with a smirk and said, “Just saying, if you can afford fancy food, you can afford to tip like adults. Not like broke college kids.” I was already fuming, but what happened next pushed me over the edge. She crumpled the ten-dollar bill into a ball and tossed it into a nearby bus bin with a sarcastic, “Guess I’ll buy myself half a coffee.” That did it.

“Are you serious right now?” I snapped, marching over. “With that kind of attitude, you’re lucky we left anything at all!” I yanked the crumpled bill from the bin and shoved it back into my purse. She scoffed and shouted, “Oh, look out, folks! We’ve got a stingy little princess over here, too good to tip like a decent human being!” Her voice rose with every word until half the restaurant was staring.