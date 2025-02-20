My Daughter Is Pregnant, and Her Husband's Reaction Has Me Worried

My daughter has been married for ten years. On the surface, everything seemed to be going well — stable jobs, a happy home, and their young child thriving.

Last summer, however, everything changed when she discovered she got unexpectedly pregnant with their second child. Both she and her husband had agreed long ago that one child was all they could manage financially. He had even scheduled a vasectomy, though he mysteriously canceled it at the last minute, never offering a clear explanation.

When she told him the news, his reaction was shockingly hostile. He became cold and withdrawn, claiming the pregnancy would destroy their future plans. Tensions escalated quickly. She never imagined her husband, who had always been a supportive partner, could become so distant and angry. But the real shock came a few weeks later.