16 Real Mysteries Too Strange to Explain

Sometimes the creepiest stuff isn’t made up—it actually happens. These real-life stories are so eerie, that they’ll make your heart race and have you looking over your shoulder. If you think you’re up for it, keep reading—but don’t be surprised if you end up leaving the lights on tonight.

  • My sister passed away suddenly a year ago. One night, I was lying in bed when my phone rang. I looked at the screen—her name was flashing. I froze. I answered, but all I could hear was heavy breathing on the other end. I hung up, feeling nauseous. A few minutes later, I received another call. This time, a voice I didn’t recognize whispered, “She’s okay.” I never heard from that number again.
  • "I was taking a walk in the woods by my old house in the summer of 2020 and thinking of my grandpa. All of a sudden I heard his favorite song playing. No one was around. Still gives me chills." Where**AreMyDragons / Reddit
  • I was alone at home one night when I heard a knock at the door. I opened it, and a woman I didn’t recognize asked if I remembered her. She claimed to be a childhood friend, but I didn’t recall her at all. What was even more bizarre was how she described my life—things about my childhood, about my family, and even things I hadn’t told anyone. She left before I could ask too many questions, but I never saw her again. To this day, I wonder who she really was.
  • "In the very early 90s, I was backpacking through Egypt and spent a good deal of time in Dahab by the sea. Accommodation was very sparse, with a double bed in a 10ft x 12 ft room. One time I woke up in the middle of the night with a a guy dressed up in a white Navy uniform complete with medals standing at the end of my bed, I yelled “No, go away” at him and he disappeared." Captain65k / Reddit
  • One evening, I lost my wallet. I searched high and low and retraced my steps, but it was gone. I was certain it had been stolen. A week later, I got a letter in the mail, with my wallet inside—completely untouched. No note, no explanation, just my wallet and everything still in it. I have no idea how it got there, but I was thankful to whoever returned it.
  • "I saw my doppelgänger while driving in a parking lot. We passed each other going super-slow and made eye contact. We both started laughing and then continued. My wife was sitting in the passenger seat and saw him as well. It was super weird, and fun for whatever reason. We still talk about it 10 years later. I regret not stopping and finding the guy to take a photo together." stephen1547 / Reddit
  • I had an old bookmark, a little piece of fabric I used for years in my favorite book. One day, I went to read and noticed it was missing. I searched everywhere—under the couch, in my bag, between the pages—but it was gone. A few months later, I opened the book again, and there it was, exactly where I’d left it. I never figured out where it went, but it was like it had simply disappeared and returned.
  • "After I totaled my car a man with burn scars all over his face and hands came to my window. He asked if I was ok and then came and sat in the passenger seat. He said “I need you to know that everything happens for a reason”. I said “I know”. The next thing I knew I was talking to the other driver and police and the guy was just gone. No one else saw him." cloud9atlass / Reddit
  • A few days before my surgery, a close friend of mine, who had been battling cancer, passed away. She had always been a source of strength for me, and I struggled with the idea of facing my surgery without her. The day before the operation, I received a gift from her family—a beautiful bracelet she had wanted me to have. As I wore it during the surgery, I felt an overwhelming sense of calm and reassurance. The doctors said the procedure went far better than expected, and I recovered much faster than they anticipated. I can’t help but think that her spirit was with me that day.
  • "I had a dream once and within the next month, everything from that dream happened in real life. For example, in the dream, my wife re-arranged our room which is weird because she hates rearranging stuff and then the next week she arranged it exactly like a dream. In the dream, I also got promoted and then less than a week later I did in real life." Unknown author / Reddit
  • My father had been battling Alzheimer’s for several years, and near the end, he couldn’t remember much of anything, including me. One day, I went to visit him, and he looked at me with tears in his eyes. He reached for my hand and said, “I promised your mother I’d always protect you. I’m sorry I won’t be here to do that.” Those were his last words to me.

  • "My Mom was looking at an old photo album and talking about a party that she organized for her coworkers more than 25 years ago. She said that it was nice of me to have helped her there setting up the tables etc... I have zero recollection of that party, nothing, so I thought she was joking. Then she showed me the pictures and I was there! It’s not like I was a kid. I was maybe 19 or 20. I wonder what else my brain erased." sonia72quebec / Reddit
  • I had been looking for a specific book for months but couldn’t find it anywhere. It was out of print, and I couldn’t afford the expensive secondhand copies I found online. One day, I came home to a package on my doorstep. Inside was the book I had been searching for, a rare first edition, in pristine condition. The note simply said, “I knew you’d appreciate this.” For the context, I never told anyone about the book. I don't know.
  • "I was at a gas station and just finished buying something from inside. I came out and a burley man with a T-shirt that had some sort of meat business on it came up to me asking if I was interested in purchasing bulk frozen meats. I was broke except for about 500$ on my credit card available. I didn't want to buy anything but my mouth blurted out yes as if my life depended on it. A few minutes later I went home with a month's worth of vacuum-sealed fish and chicken. I don't know what said yes but it wasn't me." NeuralBreakDancing / Reddit
  • "I told work I had to go out of town for a week for a family member's (my grandmother's cousin in Texas) funeral. Completely fictitious. ... in reality I just wanted time off to hang out at the luxury home my friend was house-sitting, hot tub, full bar, etc. The day my "vacation" started, I got a call that my grandmother's cousin passed away and they were going out of town for the funeral and expected me to go with them." magikjaz / Reddit
  • "A woman came to the shop where I used to work. I greeted her with a smile and offered my help if needed. For like a good 10 min she kept walking around and looking at me like she knew me. I didn't mind and just did my thing. A few minutes later by the biggest coincidence, I ended up cashing her out. She stared at me the whole time like she was looking through my soul and she said out of nowhere "Don't ever change who you are". I was so confused when it happened and I still kind of am." Unknown author / Reddit

