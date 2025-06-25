13 Times People Looked Life’s Challenges in the Eye and Said, “I’ve Got This”

Life can be really tough, but some people face their biggest challenges head-on and refuse to give up. These 13 stories of resilience show how ordinary people found strength and took control when things got hard to find their happiness. Their bravery and determination might just inspire you to keep going too.

1. “Carotenosis before and after. Left was me in December, right is me now after I stopped eating carrots every day.”

2. “From [16] with cancer to [28] and thriving.”

3. “From homeless and unemployed (26) to surgical assistant (40).”

4. “My sister just beat stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma after 7 months in the hospital. She’s 14 and I’m 16. Here’s a pic of us before the very first surgery.”

5. “Missing the hair, not the brain tumor. Here’s to one week cancer-free.”

6. “My daughter, from left to right: last year in April shortly before finding out about her brain tumor, in December two months after her fourth brain surgery, and this March, a couple of months after starting growth hormone.”

7. “The progress feels small until I look back to see how far I’ve come.”

8. “Recently broke the 2-year milestone. Ovarian cancer can happen to young people too. Lack of awareness nearly screwed me over, I was very lucky.”

9. “14 rounds of chemo, 30 radiations and 4 surgeries... my little boy is cancer free and doing well. Pic from his last surgery and then today.”

10. “7 days difference in my daddy’s face: Left is 5 days pre-open heart surgery, right is 2 days post-surgery.”

11. One should never give up.

12. “First and last day of 1st grade. She beat cancer.”

13. “Today, I am officially 10 years cancer-free! Here is a before and after photo to show how far I’ve come.”