15 Mysterious Things That Happened to Real People’s Bodies

We found 15 surprising photos of unusual things that happened inside people’s bodies. From odd medical cases to unexpected discoveries, these moments show how unpredictable the human body can be. Some are strange, some are fascinating, but all are real.

1. “Mark on my finger that darkened over time.”

2. “My blood vessels pick up more dirt.”

3. “Weird patch on my arm that doesn’t come off ever.”

4. “My fingertips are shedding.”

5. “The color difference in my hands after donating blood.”

6. “My son (7m) has a front whorl/cowlick with hairs that grow longer than the rest.”

7. “My face goes red only on the edge when I exercise.”

8. “This circular gap in my beard where the hair won’t grow back.”

9. “I’ve had a long, tight curl here any time my hair is grown out.”

10. “I have only four fingers on my left hand, and have and index finger instead of my thumb.”

11. “My niece has 6 fingers on both hands.”

12. “The blister on my foot looks like a foot.”

13. “I was born with 3ish toes on my right foot.”

14. “Removed my ring due to pregnancy swelling, and days later, my finger still has a dent.”

15. “I can bend my fingers flat against my palm with no discomfort or resistance.”