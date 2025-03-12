12 Moments That Are Too Funny to Miss

Curiosities
day ago

We’ve all had those embarrassing moments that stick with us, no matter how much we wish they wouldn’t. Tripping in front of too many people, greeting the wrong person, or spilling a glass of water in a restaurant are the most common. In this article, 12 people tell us their most mortifying stories that would make anyone blush like a tomato, even if most of us —including celebrities— have been through something similar.

  • I noticed that my daughter took toys to kindergarten, and they never came back. I asked her about it, and she told me a girl played with them and didn’t return them. I was outraged and went to the teacher and told her that she didn’t watch the children and that the parents were raising that child wrong! But she replied: “You know, this child is my daughter.” © Mamdarinka / VK
  • Somewhere I read an interesting article about how not to clutter the house. There was a phrase that I remembered very well: “For something new to take root in your house, you have to make room for it!” These words inspired me so much that I threw out everything I hadn’t used in over a year.
    And now I see that my pants are frayed, my socks have holes in them, my slippers are torn.... And there’s nothing to replace them because I threw away most of the clothes in my closet. © Mamdarinka / VK
  • These old tourists cut us in line, all the while complaining loudly about everything, and they were also really rude to the cashier and took forever arguing about the price of the hot dogs they were buying. They left and as we walked out, we witnessed a seagull come and snatch the guy’s hot dog right out of his hand. His wife then shrieked and proceeded to drop hers out of surprise. © cervidaes / Reddit
  • When my daughter was a child, she loved to get into the closet, turn everything upside down, and then she’d calm down. I had to constantly put things back in place, but it happened day after day, and no amount of pleading or coaxing would do any good. Then I told her that there was a bad man in the closet who wanted to take her away.
    Just then, my husband came home from work, sat down to dinner, and our daughter came into the kitchen and asked me, “Mom, is the man from the closet left yet?” It took me a long time to explain to my bewildered husband what was going on. © Mamdarinka / VK
  • My friend was in her last month of pregnancy. It was summer, it was very hot in the store, and she went to the checkout with her shopping.
    Then a man pushed her roughly and put his basket on the conveyor belt first. He had expensive groceries in there. But after putting all the groceries in a bag and hurrying to the exit, the bottom of the bag broke and everything fell out. © Daria Sheveleva / Facebook
  • We bought an apartment, and my husband and I did the remodeling ourselves: we were testing the strength of our marriage... In the morning, my husband got mad at me, even though I wasn’t to blame. He went to throw out the garbage full of rubble, but he ended up covered in dust.
    I thought, “Well, now he will be in a bad mood for the rest of the day.” My husband came up to me and a pigeon pooped on him. So I couldn’t stand it and burst out laughing, followed by my husband, who said I was a witch. © Irina Tkacheva / Facebook
  • My mother had a co-worker who was a very spectacular woman. One day, she was riding the bus to the factory, and a man sitting in front of her was constantly checking her out. So she felt attractive. When she arrived at work, bam, she saw herself in the mirror: she had forgotten to draw an eyebrow in the morning!
  • My mother-in-law and I were rearranging the kitchen. It took us about six hours, as we couldn’t decide on the position of the furniture. We sat tiredly in the living room, watching TV when my husband came home from work. He went to the kitchen, and two minutes later turned to us puzzled, “Hey, darlings, and how do you turn on the kitchen light?”
    My mother-in-law and I were so engrossed in rearranging everything that we didn’t even notice we had covered the switch with the refrigerator... Our hand could go in there, but a man’s hand couldn’t. © Mamdarinka / VK
  • My husband and I were walking in the woods, and we started throwing pine trees at each other— yes, we are childish like that. My husband hit me in the forehead and started to run away, constantly looking back, so he didn’t see the tree. He got grazed on the cheek, but the scratch spread across a large area.
    I cracked up laughing. It was funny, even if it was also pathetic. He laughed too. Everything is going well in the relationship, we have been together for 12 years and have no complaints. © Avocado Hedgehog / ADME
  • I am a chef and I cook really well, but my son (5 years old) only eats bread and butter, everything else for him is not food. We came once to a birthday party for a kindergartner. During the whole party, my son sat hungry.
    Then I couldn’t stand it, I grabbed a hot dog from the table, took the sausage out, and gave it to my son. And he shouted: “Finally! Food!” Then I noticed that all the parents looked at me. It seems that now they all think that I don’t feed my son at home... © Mamdarinka / VK
  • My son was in a bad mood, so I went outside with him. He fell asleep there, and I sat down on a bench. I suddenly noticed that all the passers-by were looking at me strangely. I thought, “Am I sleep-deprived or what? I’m scaring people.”
    And then a woman came up to me, sat down, and said, “Do you know you actually forgot to take off your patches?” She handed me a mirror and I saw myself with the patches under my eyes. We had a good laugh. © Mamdarinka / VK
  • I was driving in Yellowstone Park many years ago. There was stopped traffic and a bit of snow on the ground. There were many beautiful bison meandering around the stopped traffic. A man got out of his red pickup truck laughing, he made a snowball and hit a huge bison square on the forehead. Still laughing, the man jumped back in his truck and shut the door.
    The traffic was not moving at all. The bison stared at the closed door of the red truck for about a minute, and then he slowly walked over to the driver’s side door. He then slowly headbutted the door with his enormous horns, causing severe damage to the truck. You could hear the man screaming profanities through his closed window of the now misshapen truck. © Jeanie Walton / Quora

Life is full of unbelievable moments that seem too wild to be real. In this collection, you’ll find 12 true stories that sound like they were written for the big screen.

Preview photo credit Mamdarinka / VK

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads