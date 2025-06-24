Desperate Housewives Star Teri Hatcher, 60, Shocks Fans With Her New Appearance
Teri Hatcher, known for her role on Desperate Housewives, recently showed up at the Ernsting’s Family Fashion Show in Hamburg, Germany. While many admired her presence, one particular detail had fans speculating—some were curious about whether her facial appearance had changed.
Earlier this year, Teri Hatcher turned heads at Cannes with her radiant skin and a stunning black dress featuring a bold thigh-high slit.
However, her more recent look at the Ernsting’s Family Fashion Show had fans talking for a different reason, sparking a wave of reactions online.
The 60-year-old Desperate Housewives actress looked cheerful as she stepped onto the red carpet in a floral-patterned navy suit. She wore a low-cut navy blouse underneath and paired the outfit with dark heels.
Her hair was styled in soft waves that fell past her shoulders, and she kept her accessories simple with classic gold earrings.
In 2025, another Hollywood icon left fans speechless—Jane Fonda. At 87, she was honored with the Life Achievement Award at the SAG Awards. Many admired not just her accomplishments, but how vibrant she looked on such a big night.