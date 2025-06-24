Desperate Housewives Star Teri Hatcher, 60, Shocks Fans With Her New Appearance

Teri Hatcher, known for her role on Desperate Housewives, recently showed up at the Ernsting’s Family Fashion Show in Hamburg, Germany. While many admired her presence, one particular detail had fans speculating—some were curious about whether her facial appearance had changed.

Earlier this year, Teri Hatcher turned heads at Cannes with her radiant skin and a stunning black dress featuring a bold thigh-high slit.

However, her more recent look at the Ernsting’s Family Fashion Show had fans talking for a different reason, sparking a wave of reactions online.

The 60-year-old Desperate Housewives actress looked cheerful as she stepped onto the red carpet in a floral-patterned navy suit. She wore a low-cut navy blouse underneath and paired the outfit with dark heels.

Her hair was styled in soft waves that fell past her shoulders, and she kept her accessories simple with classic gold earrings.

Some fans noticed that she looked a bit different and started speculating online. A few asked things like, “What’s going on with her face?” or “What’s up with her eyes?”

Someone else even commented that she appeared older than her age.

Others didn’t think there was anything unusual about how Teri Hatcher looked. One person said, “Looks her age, and that’s ok.”

Another commented, “Love her. Wish she was on TV more,” proving that Teri Hatcher still has a loyal fanbase rooting for her.

In 2025, another Hollywood icon left fans speechless—Jane Fonda. At 87, she was honored with the Life Achievement Award at the SAG Awards. Many admired not just her accomplishments, but how vibrant she looked on such a big night.

