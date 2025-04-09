Jane Fonda, 87, Shocks Fans With Her Look, Here's Why
At 87, Jane Fonda continues to inspire with her energy and dedication to health. A fitness icon since the 1980s, she’s adapted her routine over the years, proving that staying fit doesn’t have to be intense or complicated.
Recently, Jane Fonda received a standing ovation and the Life Achievement Award at the 2025 SAG Awards, reflecting on her career. Everyone was amazed with her energy and amazing look.
One commented, “She’s wonderful, I love how she’s always used her power and influence to try to do good in the world.”
Jane Fonda, a legendary figure in fitness since her iconic workout videos of the ’80s and ’90s, is back to inspire a new generation. This time, she’s bringing her signature “Go for the burn” spirit to the virtual world, joining Supernatural, a subscription-based fitness platform on Meta Quest.
Jane Fonda continues to turn heads with her radiant appearance, fans have recently shifted focus to her face, exuding youth and grace.
Fans noted:
“She looked stunning! You outdid yourself! Congratulations!!”
“Her hair always looks so gorgeous!! Well done!!”
Her secrets
Here is what she says about staying in shape:
Adapting With Age
Fonda now follows a gentler pace, saying, “I do everything I used to do, but slower.” Her journey highlights the importance of listening to your body and evolving your routine with age.
The Power of Consistency
She emphasizes daily movement—alternating exercises, stretching, or simply walking. Her advice aligns with heart-health experts: consistent, moderate activity is key to strength and flexibility.
Simple, Home-Based Fitness
Rather than complex gym workouts, Fonda prefers home routines using light weights and resistance bands, focusing on core and back strength to maintain mobility and independence.
Holistic Wellness
Beyond fitness, Fonda values sleep, nutrition, and balance. Her goal is to feel good, not just look good—embracing wellness as a lifestyle.
Joy in Everyday Movement
One of her favorite form of exercise? Walking, especially in nature. It keeps her body active and her mind clear, showing that even simple habits can have lasting benefits.
Her message is simple yet powerful: aging is inevitable, but how we age is a choice. And for Jane Fonda, that choice is rooted in self-love, movement, and purpose.
