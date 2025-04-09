Jane Fonda, 87, Shocks Fans With Her Look, Here's Why

Recently, Jane Fonda received a standing ovation and the Life Achievement Award at the 2025 SAG Awards, reflecting on her career. Everyone was amazed with her energy and amazing look.

One commented, “She’s wonderful, I love how she’s always used her power and influence to try to do good in the world.”

Jane Fonda, a legendary figure in fitness since her iconic workout videos of the ’80s and ’90s, is back to inspire a new generation. This time, she’s bringing her signature “Go for the burn” spirit to the virtual world, joining Supernatural, a subscription-based fitness platform on Meta Quest.