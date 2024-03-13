Pierce Brosnan’s Wife Stuns People With Her Transformation During Her Latest Appearance

Pierce Brosnan’s wife, Keely, left fans stunned during her latest red-carpet appearance alongside her star husband. The 60-year-old beauty looked completely transformed, prompting the comments section to be flooded with remarks about her new appearance.

Charlie Steffens/AdMedia/SIPA/East News

The former James Bond actor, 70, and his wife of 23 years, Keely, looked as stunning as ever as they attended the 2024 Oscar Wilde Awards in Santa Monica. The duo appeared sleek and elegant, coordinating their outfits in black ensembles from head to toe.

Countless fans gushed over how gorgeous they both looked and showered the couple with compliments, such as «They’re aging naturally, and they both look great, good for them,» and noting that «They look so nice together. Love that they’ve been together so long.»

© WFPA / Alamy Stock Photo , Billy Bennight/AdMedia/SIPA/East News Billy Bennight/AdMedia/SIPA/East News

Fans in large numbers couldn’t help but point out that Keely has «lost a lot of weight.» One person noted, «Whatever she’s doing, she needs to keep doing. A really pretty face showing through now, and I bet she feels better too.» Another commentator wondered, «I thought she had a disease where she couldn’t lose weight? Anyway, they look great!»

Boyer-Hahn-Marechal/ABACA/EAST NEWS , Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/East News

The couple who met in 1994 and married in 2001 has one of Hollywood’s most celebrated and long-lasting relationships. They have two sons together, Dylan and Paris. Keely, once a model and actress with roles in both television and film, transitioned into an on-air correspondent. Utilizing her platform, she champions environmentalism and animal rights.