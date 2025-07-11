I Refused to Lie to My Son About His Mom’s Affair, She Wasn’t Ready for the Fallout

My wife cheated while pregnant and left me for another guy. She even tried to put him on the birth certificate, which brought on DNA testing and a 3-year-long custody battle where she and her now-husband did everything to try and take my son from me.

Because of the cheating, the attempts to prevent me from being in my son’s life, and many lies told about me, there is no civil or co-parenting relationship between us. We always sit apart when we’re at the same event for our son. We communicate only through an app assigned by the courts. We have third parties handle custody exchanges.

That’s just the way it has to be. Two months ago, my ex’s mother, with whom she has a rocky relationship, told our son the truth. He broke down, so I told him everything.

He’s pulled totally back from them, too. My ex mentioned this via the app, and I spoke to our son when he came home with me. We share 50-50 physical custody, so I get a week, and she gets a week, and we rotate it that way.