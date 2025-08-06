She Lost Her Job, I Covered Rent—Now She’s Homeless and Blaming Me

Dear Bright Side Team,

This situation has been bothering me, and I’m starting to question whether I handled it the right way.

So, I (29F) had been living with a roommate, Maya (fake name, 28F), for about a year. A few months ago, she lost her job. I felt bad for her and agreed to cover her half of the rent while she looked for new work. She kept saying she was applying to places and trying — and I believed her.

Fast-forward a few months, and I’m now struggling financially myself. My own bills were stacking up, and I just couldn’t keep floating both of us. I told Maya I’d be moving out by the end of the month. She didn’t argue or even get emotional — she just kind of went quiet. I figured she was just processing.

I moved out and found a smaller, more affordable place. A few weeks later, while I was at work, she showed up at my office and started yelling at me in front of my coworkers. She claimed I got her kicked out and ruined her life.

Here’s the kicker: I found out she had never signed the lease, and the apartment was entirely under my name. So when I moved out, the landlord had no choice but to reclaim the unit. Legally, she wasn’t even a tenant.

After that, she told several mutual friends that I “abandoned her during her darkest hour.” Only one of them actually asked me for my side. I showed her the lease, the payment receipts, the texts — everything. She was stunned and admitted Maya had twisted the story completely.

Now I’m left feeling used and wondering if I should’ve done more. I truly wanted to help, but in the end, it feels like I was just taken advantage of.

— Angela