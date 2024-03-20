«I Thought She Couldn’t Lose Weight,» Keely Brosnan Looks Completely Transformed in New Pic

Keely, the wife of Pierce Brosnan, has been captivating fans with her recent photos and public appearances, leaving them utterly astonished. At 60 years old, her big transformation has sparked a flurry of comments in admiration of her look.

At the 2024 Oscar Wilde Awards in Santa Monica, the iconic former James Bond actor, now 70, and his wife of 23 years, Keely, radiated timeless elegance. The couple appeared effortlessly stunning, donning coordinated black ensembles from head to toe, showcasing their impeccable style.



Numerous fans couldn’t contain their admiration for the couple’s timeless beauty and showered them with compliments. Comments flooded in, praising their natural aging process, with remarks like «They’re aging naturally, and they both look great, good for them,» while others expressed adoration for their enduring love, stating, «They look so nice together. Love that they’ve been together so long.»

A multitude of fans were quick to observe that Keely appeared to have «lost a lot of weight.» One fan remarked, «I thought she had a disease where she couldn’t lose weight. Anyway, they look great!» Another commentator wrote, saying, «Whatever she’s doing, she needs to keep doing. A really pretty face showing through now, and I bet she feels better too.»

Furthermore, a recent photo shared on Pierce’s Instagram from his exhibition «So Many Dreams» in Palm Desert depicted the couple beaming alongside friends. Keely exuded elegance in a pink dress, accentuating her stunning curves, which left fans in awe. One admirer directly addressed the actor, commenting, "Your wife is a stunner!’’

The duo, who crossed paths in 1994 and tied the knot in 2001, boasts one of Hollywood’s most revered and enduring partnerships. Their union has blessed them with two sons, Dylan and Paris. Keely, formerly known for her work as a model and actress, has gracefully shifted into the role of an on-air correspondent. Through her platform, she fervently advocates for environmentalism and the rights of animals.

Undoubtedly, Keely Shaye has always been a beacon of beauty, regardless of her body size. Paired with her esteemed husband, they form a captivating duo. During Pierce’s birthday a few months ago, his gentlemanly demeanor shone brightly as he was seen gallantly accompanying his wife and mother-in-law.