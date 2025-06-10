The 12 Hottest Summer Manicure Trends to Try This Season
As the days get longer and the sun shines brighter, it’s the perfect moment to refresh your nails with vibrant, seasonal flair. Whether you love laid-back minimalism or eye-catching color, there’s a summer manicure trend that’s ready to match your vibe. Here are the hottest nail ideas to spark inspiration for your next salon appointment or DIY session.
1. Summer fruit juice.
Bring a burst of summer sweetness to your nails with a playful fruit-inspired design. Think vibrant shades of cherry red, juicy orange, and sunny yellow layered over a soft, sheer base for a look that’s fresh, fun, and full of seasonal charm.
2. Amber glazed.
While bold neons have their place, summer doesn’t have to mean highlighter-bright nails. For a more refined seasonal look that can actually make you look more tan, opt for warm, sun-drenched tones like burnt orange, bronzed caramel, and rose gold. These rich shades capture the heat and glow of summer days, offering a polished and elegant alternative to louder colours.
3. Floral nail art.
Just like your wardrobe changes with the season, your nail art should, too. While plaid patterns bring the perfect touch of warmth for autumn, summer calls for something lighter and more playful. This season, swap structured prints for floral designs in sun-soaked shades—think soft coral, buttery yellow, and fresh peach—for a look that’s breezy, bright, and totally on trend.
4. Playful swirls.
Nothing says carefree summer days like swirly, abstract nail designs in cheerful colours. These playful patterns bring movement and fun to your manicure, mimicking ocean waves, melting popsicles, or dreamy sunsets. Opt for a mix of peach, lavender, mint, or sky blue for a fresh, summery palette that’s anything but boring.
5. Earthy metallics.
Metallic nails can make a bold statement, but ultra-reflective shades like chrome silver or electric blue can feel a bit intense for summer’s laid-back vibe. Instead of going full mirror-shine, lean into warmer metallics—think glowing bronze, soft copper, or rose gold. These sun-kissed tones catch the light beautifully and pair effortlessly with the golden glow of the season.
6. Ombre sunrise nails.
Channel the glow of a summer sunrise with a fresh ombré manicure. Blend soft hues like peach, coral, and pale pink to recreate the dreamy gradients of early morning light. It’s a gentle yet eye-catching look that brings warmth and serenity to your summer style.
7. Pistachio gelato nails.
Pistachio green is having a moment this summer—and for good reason. This soft, refreshing shade adds a hint of colour that feels both modern and effortlessly cool. It’s the perfect way to brighten up your manicure while keeping things light and breezy for the season.
8. Nude nails stay classic.
Crisp white nails are fresh and sharp, but during summer’s warmer days, they can sometimes feel a bit too harsh. To keep your manicure feeling light yet gentle, try softer shades like creamy ivory or pale beige. These tones add a subtle warmth that complements summer’s sunlit vibe without overwhelming your look.
9. Pretty as a picnic.
Bring the carefree spirit of summer picnics to your fingertips with nail art inspired by classic picnic patterns and colours. Think gingham checks in soft reds or baby blues, paired with tiny illustrations of strawberries, cherries, or lemonade glasses. This look is fun, nostalgic, and effortlessly cute—perfect for sunny days spent outdoors with friends and family.
10. Matte over glossy.
Glossy, candy-coloured nails in neon shades are fun, but this summer, the trend is shifting away from high-shine brightness. Instead, matte finishes in earthy, muted tones like terracotta, forest green, olive, and sandy beige are taking centre stage. These understated shades offer a more sophisticated, natural look that complements summer’s laid-back vibe and pairs well with sun-kissed skin.
11. Velvet shimmer nails.
Velvet shimmer nails are a top trend this summer, offering a luxe, textured look with subtle light-catching sparkle. These neutral velvet nails add elegant depth and a modern twist to your manicure, perfect for elevating any summer outfit.
12. Cherry nails.
Cherry nail art is one of the sweetest trends of summer 2025, adding a playful and nostalgic touch to your manicure. From bold 3D designs to subtle accents, cherries are making a statement across various nail styles. Whether you prefer classic red cherries on a glossy base or opt for minimalist designs with pastel backgrounds, there’s a look to suit every taste.
Whether you love the fresh, vibrant colours of summer or lean toward earthy, sun-kissed shades, these manicure ideas have something to inspire every style. Play with different textures, patterns, and hues to create a look that captures the bright, carefree spirit of the season. As summer unfolds, let your nails shine with the energy and warmth of sunny days!