13 Chic Manicure Ideas That Can Elevate Your Look

Ready to elevate your nail game? Whether you’re aiming to refresh your style or stay ahead of the curve, a chic manicure can make all the difference. From striking designs to understated elegance, these 10 trendy manicure ideas are perfect for adding a touch of flair to your look.

1. Colorful French tips

Colorful French tips are a vibrant twist on the classic manicure that replaces the traditional white with bold, eye-catching hues. This playful variation allows you to experiment with a spectrum of colors, from bright neon shades to soft pastels, making your nails a fun and stylish statement piece.

2. Metallic design

Metallics are making a strong impact this season, with shimmering shades gaining popularity as we head into autumn. Expect to see more metallic and pearl tones dominating the scene.

3. Natural short nails

In 2024, the focus shifts to short, simple nails, with classic shapes taking center stage. Natural, clean looks featuring pearlescent and clear shades will be the go-to for a polished, chic appearance.

4. Animal print

Animal prints, as synonymous with autumn as florals are with spring, are here to stay, with the trend expected to rise by 33% as the season approaches.

5. Lip gloss nails

Lip gloss nails are the latest trend taking the beauty world by storm, offering a glossy, glass-like finish that mimics the sheen of your favorite lip gloss. This manicure style emphasizes a natural, understated look with a high-shine top coat that makes your nails appear effortlessly polished and elegant.

6. Bows

Pinterest predicts that 2024 will be the year of the bow, not just in hair accessories but in nails as well. From DIY stick-ons to intricate nail art and 3D embellishments, this coquette-inspired trend adds a girly, playful touch, embracing a soft, romantic aesthetic.

7. Chocolate nails

Rich shades of espresso and chocolate are also in vogue.

8. Chrome nails

Whether you prefer long or short nails, chrome nails, which were huge in 2023 thanks to Hailey Bieber’s #glazeddonutnails, are still going strong, but with a fresh twist this year. Hailey Bieber also brought attention to the tortoiseshell nail trend last September, which continues to influence nail art.

9. Pop art manicure

Pop art manicures are making a bold statement in the nail world, transforming your nails into miniature canvases inspired by the vibrant and playful art movement of the 1960s. Characterized by bright colors, graphic lines, and comic book-inspired designs, this trend is all about expressing creativity and fun.

10. Tortoiseshell nails

Hailey Bieber also brought attention to the tortoiseshell nail trend last September, which continues to influence nail art.

11. Ombre nails

Ombre nails, a trend that has been everywhere—on Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and the hands of celebs like Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa—remain popular for their versatility and timeless elegance. Additionally, all types of pearl nail designs, including pearlescent finishes, are trending in 2024.

12. Minimalist nails

Minimalist nails are trending as the epitome of chic, offering a refined and sophisticated look that emphasizes simplicity and elegance. This manicure style focuses on clean lines, subtle colors, and understated designs, often featuring nude tones, soft pastels, or a single accent detail like a thin stripe or tiny dot.

13. Pearls

In 2024, all types of pearl nail designs, including pearlescent finishes, are on-trend.