I Got My Stepdaughter’s Ears Pierced—My Husband’s Reaction Crushed Me

Understandably, your husband’s reaction is confusing since he had initially been okay with your oldest daughter’s piercing and smiled after seeing your stepdaughter’s one. However, he may have been angry at being excluded from a parental decision about his biological daughter, rather than the actual incident, since a piercing can be a long-term change.

Assuming the motives behind his reaction may leave you developing bad eyes towards your husband and essentially, feeling bitter, so try to find out what caused the outburst. His strong emotions may be a sign of concerns that he’s not voicing and you can’t fix what you don’t get to the root of.