15+ People Whose Collections Are Anything but Boring

There are so many people around us with amazing collections — sometimes strange and sometimes truly delightful. Here are some of the most striking and unusual examples!

“This is what 5 years of detecting looks like in my house.”

What is the rock on the bottom? Meteor? © No_Programmer2715 / Reddit

“I’ve been collecting clovers since 2021. I already have 605 of them — I even have 7-leaved ones.”

“My collection of pointe shoes from when I was doing ballet.”

“My collection of vintage postcards — if you hold them up to the light, they reveal hidden details!”

I didn’t even know such a thing existed! © lovesto*****- / Reddit

“This is what 600 chips cans look like.”

“My little collection of salt and pepper shakers.”

Bananas are so cute! © yeuzinips / Reddit

“My collection of Japanese tanuki figurines.”

“Collection of calculators”

“I’ve been collecting video games for years.”

“And I collect feathers.”

“8 years of casual sugar sachet collecting”

“I love rocks.”

“My mom’s terrarium collection”

“I collect all sorts of vintage science, engineering and medical stuff, mostly from the 1880s to the 1930s.”

“My Art Deco camera collection is mostly late 1920s to mid-1940s.”

“My father’s small collection”

“My collection of classic Macs”

“Started collecting my can tabs again in January.”

“My collection of unusual kitchen timers”