10 Before and After Bathroom Remodels That Scream “Genius!”

Ever looked at a bathroom and thought, “There’s no way this can be saved”? Well, think again, these before-and-after makeovers turn even the tiniest, grimiest spaces into total spa-level sanctuaries. From clever storage hacks to jaw-dropping tile glow-ups, these remodels are pure genius.

1. My guest bathroom is almost done.

“This is the first penny floor I’ve ever liked!” © getswole2020 / Reddit

2. “Bathroom before & after.”

3. “DIY Bathroom with limited funds and high motivation.”

4. “My under $200 bathroom makeover.”

5. “I wanted to show off my recent remodel of my bathroom! Got rid of all of the warm wood and made it way more moody.”

6. “My after and before! My luxurious bathroom makes me feel so good!”

7. “Bathroom renovation before & after.”

8. “Wanted to share the transformation of our atrocious guest bathroom that the previous owners left us with.”

9. “I finally talked my friend into letting me redo her bathroom after it being in the before state for a year.”

10. “Just finished the first room in my very white, very blank new build.”