16 Photos of Our Grandparents Who Were Cooler Than We’ll Ever Be

Old photographs preserve entire eras. They show our grandparents in their youth: stylish, lively, and real. And even though we were not around then, looking at these photos is like looking into someone else’s life.
“My grandmother in the 1970s”
“This is a photo of Granny in the 1940s, somewhere around 80 years ago. She turned 99 years old today.”
“The photo of my grandmother in the 1950s”
“In 2018, my grandparents celebrated an anniversary — 70 years together. And here is their wedding photo in 1948.”
“My grandmother in the 50s”
“These are my grandparents on their wedding day and 60 years later. That’s such a long love story. Grandpa died recently.”
“My gran and her car in 1978”
“My wife’s great-grandmother in the 1940s”
“Grandma and Grandpa, 1955”
“This photo was taken on Grandma’s wedding day in 1957.”
“This is what Grandad looked like at 25, in the second photo he’s 94.”
“From left to right: my gran in 1968, my mom in 1995 and me in 2024”
“My grandparents in Poland, 1970, and they are now.”
And these stories prove that grandparents are the heart and soul of family.