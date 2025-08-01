18 Old Family Photos That Capture Something Truly Magical

You might agree that it’s cool to study bygone epochs and cultures by photos: clothes, hairdos, poses.

The heroes of our article decided to open their family photo albums and take another look at the pictures that were taken in the last century.

“Grandpa’s taking the photo”

“My girlfriend’s mom and aunt, 1977”

The girls of the ’70s were like from another planet! © Kurgan182 / Reddit

“Great-grandmother with her sister and my grandmother. This is circa 1917.”

“The spirit of fun captured here has definitely been passed down from generation to generation.”

I’ve never seen people having so much fun in old photos before. Thank you so much for sharing. © Schoolyardbullies / Reddit

“My great-aunt helping my grandmother prepare for her wedding, September 1949”

“1986. Married 39 years. Couldn’t dream of a better person to share my life with.”

Mega babe. Lucky fella. I’ll bet she still looks great too. © molecularballology / Reddit

“My grandmother, 1942”

She’s just glowing! I can almost feel her happiness. Thank you for this photo. © Effective-Golf-**00 / Reddit

“Slightly suggestive photo that Nana sent to Pop, circa 1942.”

I’m gonna go out on a limb that your grandmother was fun to be around. © Twinsdad21 / Reddit

“Granny and her friends posing in the snow, 1923”

“Peep the beehive hairdos my aunt, mom and Grandma are sporting. It’s circa 1965.”

“I can’t imagine the amount of hair spray and teasing that went into the making of these hairdos, especially my aunt’s!”

“My great-aunts having fun, 1950s”

“My mom and aunt in the 1970s. I wish I had inherited those legs!”

“My grandparents on their wedding day, September 26, 1966”

“My aunt in the ’70s. She was cool in every sense of the word. Now she’s in her eighties, and she’s still beautiful.”

“My grandmother showing her husband who’s boss. New Orleans, 1957”

It looks like a Renaissance painting. © SpaceWhale07 / Reddit

“Grandma here is 21 years old. She sent this photo to my grandfather, 1951.”

I can imagine how jealous his mates were of him. And rightly so. Grandma was a hottie! © StrikingMaximum1983 / Reddit

“My granny on the beach in her scandalous swimsuit. Early ’60s. She’s beautiful both inside and out, and probably one of the most amazing and coolest women I’ve ever known.”

“My great-grandmother Alice, 1930s”

Great photo. It was a very popular haircut at the time. © TeachBS / Reddit

“My grandmother in the 1910s. I remember her notebook with all the outfits she wore, with scraps of fabric and pictures of shoes.”