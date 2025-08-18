20+ People Who Received Not Exactly What They Ordered

Many of us have experienced poor service, both online and offline — for example, ordering from a café based on a nice photo from the menu and receiving something completely different. Users from our article will now think twice before ordering anything.

“Ordered a cake like this. Got this.”

I am so sorry but this made me laugh so hard I ended up in tears! © miarose33 / Reddit

“Ordered a sweatshirt for my girlfriend with an embroidered portrait of her cat. This is what I got.”

Haha, it’s so bad it’s even good! © Spiker1986 / Reddit

“The dress I wanted and the one I got.”

“Too much chemical”

“Ordered a cake like in the photo. When I arrived, it wasn’t ready. The pastry chef asked me to wait, and then she said, ’It doesn’t work out!’ I laughed and took the masterpiece home.”

“The manicure I wanted vs the one I got.”

“Emailed the seller that I was missing a Ctrl button. This is what they sent me.”

“Booked a nice holiday cottage but got this. And the trailer is right next to this cottage.”

“The cake we ordered in honor of our engagement and the cake we received from the pastry chef.”

“What the restaurant advertises vs what I got in reality”

“Very ’pleased’ with the room service at the hotel I stayed at”

“We asked to add spinach to the pizza. And they only put a tiny bit of spinach leaf.”

“The tester (top) vs the paint they actually gave us. It’s not the same color!”

“Got a free screw with the pizza.”

“Well, at least it’s for a prank.”

“That’s not what I expected.”

“The lamp my friend ordered vs what he got”

“What I paid for vs what they delivered to my wife”

“My $5 ’chocolate’ croissant”

“Ordered a litter box enclosure and got... a body”

“Ordered brownies. I thought they were the same size as on the menu, but they turned out to be this tiny.”

“My wife ordered a beading pattern book, but instead of patterns it only contains AI written instructions on how to make such a book.”

“And this is a raspberry muffin?! It didn’t even taste good.”

“Why does it look more like apple slices?”

“Valentine’s pastry at my local coffee shop”