16 Times Women Turned Their Houses Into Cozy Homes

A comfortable and cozy atmosphere at home is created not only by the people, but also by the furnishings — a nice rug in the bathroom, a pleasant wall color, the right light. It is doubly pleasant to come back when your home is arranged in the way you like. The heroes of this article decided to make their place as comfortable as possible, and it’s a pleasure to look at the results.

“I got divorced, fixed up the basement in my parents’ house and started living there.”

How big is the house if that’s the basement? © Unknown author / Reddit

“I’m 36 weeks pregnant. I suddenly wanted a bathroom that would make me happy. That’s all I could muster.”

“Our little world under the stairs. I first made a pencil sketch directly on the wall, and then I just let my imagination run wild.”

“The renovation of the house is still in progress, but the kitchen is already done.”

“I couldn’t stand our all-beige basement. That’s what just a little bit of color can do.”

“Furnishing this little apartment has been my passion project the last few months.”

“Just had to finish arranging the decor and add more color.”

“Bought a house of my very own and decided to go bold in the guest bathroom.”

“Cleaned up my ’depression pit.’”

“It took me a long time with this room, not knowing how to furnish it, but I ended up spending 2 weeks for its makeover.”

“The pink mural that appeared in my living room. I’ve wanted to paint this wall for years.”

“The bathroom before and after renovation in my new home. Yes, the previous owners had peculiar taste.”

“My little balcony is in full bloom. I can’t sit out there for long now because it’s too hot, but I can look at it through the French doors.”

“My favorite room in the house”

“I love my new sofa. The fabric is great too — it’s very durable. And the covers can be removed for washing.”

“I’m a big fan of bright colors, but I try to control myself.”