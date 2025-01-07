21 Inspiring Renovations That Show the Power of a Home Makeover

Many of us would like to live in a spacious house with a modern interior. However, it’s not that easy to do because of high prices for building materials and the work of tradesmen. But there are people who are motivated enough to make over their homes with their own hands and without throwing away money.

And at the end of the article, you will find a story about neighbors who have a very specific idea of comfortable living.

“After buying the flat, we had no money for renovations, so we did them gradually. Here what we did with the bathroom. We had about $2,000.”

Very nice and neat! © BAMX / Pikabu

“My wife and I recently bought a new flat. We decided to renovate the balcony. We did everything ourselves.”

“I watched a few videos from different construction experts who explained how to do it properly. I put together a general picture of the future balcony in my head. The next day I started work.”

“The condition of the flat was very bad, so we had to make renovations quickly, within 2 months. We did everything ourselves. It was the first time, we had to learn on the go.”

You say, “We don’t know how to do it. No money,” but in fact, it’s a designer renovation. But if I do it, it looks ridiculous. © RosDot / Pikabu

This in 2 months? It took us 6 months. © AkkaS / Pikabu

“In 2016, we bought a flat with a mortgage. We had a small budget for renovation.”

“We bought one of the cheapest tiles available at the time. I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to lay the tiles evenly. So I came up with the idea of gluing them in a split pattern, offsetting it by the piece that was left from the first row.”

“Built our own dining nook. Now we can comfortably seat 4 people at this table.”

“Bathroom before and after”

“Before and after office makeover!”

Please come do the same for my office. © sophia_jpeg / Reddit

“We were only planning to replace the toilet. Then it turned out that the base of the new one was smaller, so there were gaps in the floor. We had to change the tiles as well.”

“A year ago, I finished the renovation of my flat. And one of the most important parts of the flat was the workplace.”

“3 years ago, we bought a 2-bedroom rundown flat with a mortgage. The renovation was done for a total of 2 years, room by room: kitchen, bathroom, and a year later the rest of the flat.”

“I’m an ordinary villager. Many people are used to beautiful pictures and delightful stories, but I’ll dilute them a little with my own creation.”

“50’s bathroom refurbish”

“Before and after of my basement room”

“Tiny ensuite bathroom renovated to fit the 2 of us — all done by my talented husband.”

Wow, I love the red hardware! © corinnigan / Reddit

“Finished renovating. It was a rundown flat with rotten floorboards. I had to relay the tiles 7 times until I got them leveled.”

“2 months ago, we bought a 2-bedroom with a mortgage. The state of the kitchen was sad.”

“A couple of days ago, we finished the walls and assembled our kitchen furniture. It may be cheap, it may be small, but it is so nice to cook in our own kitchen, assembled with our own hands.”

“Small lake house bathroom: before and after”

Oh my god! This is a phenomenal makeover! © genjiandplants / Reddit

“Needed to brighten up the kitchen.”

“My cozy reading nook has been transformed.”

“Primary bath before and after”

“Before and after of my sunroom”

Bonus: Some people have a very specific vision of comfortable living.

We bought a flat. We did some light renovation with the last of our money and started to live there. The neighbors were also renovating, but it has been going on for over a year now!

One day they asked my husband to help them move something. After 10 minutes, the husband came back with dazed eyes and said, “Can you imagine, they have nothing on the floor there, because all the furniture is nailed to the walls. Even the fridge is on some shelf and the bed.”

It turns out that the neighbors have some kind of obsession with the fact that nothing should stand on the floor, so they screw everything to the walls. And when they decide to move something, they have to drill again in a new place. But they say it’s very convenient for a robot vacuum. We have fun neighbors.