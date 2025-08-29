19 People Who Now Inspect Their Hotel Room Before Checking In

Guests come to a hotel for different reasons — some are on holiday, others are working. But the heroes of this article are united by an unusual experience: each of them discovered something intriguing and sometimes even inexplicable in their hotel rooms.

“The towels in my hotel have chips inside them for tracking.”

This is not to stop people stealing towels. The company that the hotel uses (or if they have their own internal laundry) uses them to track them through the washing/cleaning process. © theanedditor / Reddit

“There are holes in my soap.”

They’re designed to use less material so that when the cleaners remove the mostly unused soap from rooms, it’s less waste. © Askianna / Reddit

“In this Japanese hotel, you can choose your own pillows.”

I will often ask for a foam pillow at a hotel. There are many people who are allergic to goose down, so hotels most often have some foam pillows. © bodhiseppuku / Reddit

“My hotel has a luggage robot!”

“The hotel has sugar cookies that you can paint.”

“The balcony of my hotel room turned out to be unexpectedly large.”

“My hotel microwave has outlets on it.”

“The hotel I’m staying at has a falcon called Vito whose job is to act as a predator and scare off seagulls.”

“My hotel in Rome suggested when the best time to eat breakfast was.”

“My hotel has a sitting area with no possible way to access it.”

“Staying in a hotel room with a forbidden/locked mini-door that goes deep into the wall...”

So, that’s an attic access door. Used for HVAC or maybe an electrician to access the parts of the house that aren’t normally accessible. Hate to burst the bubble. © hatecuzaint / Reddit

“This painting at the hotel I’m staying in has hinges on its left side.”

“My otherwise standard hotel room has a completely empty small room attached to it.”

“My hotel room came with 2 gaming PCs.”

“My hotel room provided disposable salt and pepper shakers.”

“My hotel room has a pommel horse at the end of the bed.”

There’s a sink on this toilet.

In my hotel room, there’s an apple coaster hanging on the wall.

My hotel room has a complimentary phone that you can take with you.