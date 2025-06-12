My DIL Humiliated Me, but My Son’s Reaction Broke My Heart

"Dear Bright Side,

I’m writing to you today with a heavy heart. I’ve always enjoyed your uplifting stories, but I’m not feeling very bright myself today. I need to tell you what happened at my son’s wedding, which was supposed to be one of the happiest days of my life. Instead, I left feeling humiliated, unwanted and heartbroken. I hope someone out there can help me make sense of it.

I’m a 62-year-old mum from Ohio. I raised my son, Seb, alone after my husband passed away when he was just nine. We were incredibly close — best friends, really. I supported him through everything: school, heartbreaks, college applications and his first jobs. When he met Amanda, I’ll admit I was a little unsure at first, but I gave her a chance. I welcomed her into our home and treated her like family. I even helped them financially when they needed it.