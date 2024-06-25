Katy Perry Left Little to the Imagination in a Unique Dress That Had People Buzzing

Katy Perry stunned onlookers as she walked the runway for Vogue World: Paris. However, her dress, comprised of geometric figures that left the singer half-naked, sparked comments online.

The “California Gurls” singer, now 39, made a stunning entrance in Place Vendôme, the iconic Parisian plaza, donning an archival Noir Kei Ninomiya dress adorned with geometric shapes and tulle floral embellishments on the skirt. This barely-there garment showcased plenty of Perry’s skin, but she exuded confidence and elegance as she walked around the plaza for the VIP guests in attendance.

Perry, who took everyone by surprise — including viewers watching the livestream hosted by Cara Delevingne — wore her dark hair slicked back, accentuating her striking features. Her makeup was a harmonious blend of rosy lip color and matching eyeshadow, and her look was completed with edgy lace-up boots.

Katy Perry’s walk was a highlight of the 1980s segment, which paid homage to martial arts. This year’s Vogue World event celebrated the intersection of fashion and sports, with each decade from the 1920s onward spotlighting a different sport. The show prominently featured both contemporary and historic French designers and fashion houses, emphasizing Paris’s pivotal role in the fashion world. The event was a spectacular showcase with over 500 athletes, performers, surprise guests, and models participating. It seamlessly blended the vibrancy of sports with the elegance of fashion, creating a dynamic and memorable experience.

Videos of her runway walk were published on several fashion-focused social media channels. Opinions about her look flooded the comment sections. Most people complimented the dress on her, leaving comments like, “Katy Perry’s ability to pull off so many things is my favorite part,” and “It suits her perfectly.” But one detail that stood out was the apparent lack of plastic surgery on her body, which resulted in one commenter writing, “A natural woman. Love it.”