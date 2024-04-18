Katy Perry’s Top Broke on the Show, and Some Viewers Got Mad With Her

During a contestant's performance on American Idol, Katy Perry's silver sculptural crop top became unfastened at the back. The moment went viral, however, some people got angry by this situation.

Katy Perry had to quickly take cover when she experienced a wardrobe malfunction live on American Idol. The 39-year-old took refuge behind her desk when a large piece of her top broke off during Roman Collins' performance. Host Ryan Seacrest humorously warned, "Katy, don't cut yourself!" Katy was wearing a metallic outfit with sharp edges at the time. In response to the incident, she exclaimed, "I need my top to stay on! If it's not fixed, this show is going to get more than it wanted."

Thankfully, with some assistance from the show's production team, Katy was able to compose herself after initially shielding her modesty with a cushion. After Roman sang "It's a Man's Man's Man's World" by James Brown, she humorously commented, "That song... um... broke my top off... I guess it is a woman's world!" Her fellow judge Luke Bryan chimed in, "Ratings, ratings, ratings! Here come the ratings!" Katy quipped, "It's a family show!" Luke then praised Roman, "You literally have the ability to blow the roof off the place." Adding to the humor, Katy remarked, "Or a top!"

Several commenters on Perry’s Instagram expressed annoyance about the incident, attributing it to the impractical outfit she chose to wear. "Maybe don’t wear a ship anchor to a TV show," one commenter suggested. "Maybe try wearing proper clothes rather than dressing as the tin man!?" another recommended. "Ahhh, the joys of wearing stupid clothes," remarked another.