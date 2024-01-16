Heidi Klum and Seal’s Four Kids Make Rare Appearance With Their Father: See the Pic

In a recent family reunion, Seal, the former husband of Heidi Klum, gathered all four of his children from his previous marriage to the renowned model. Making a rare public appearance, the 60-year-old singer was accompanied by kids, with his teenage sons notably standing out as they nearly matched or even surpassed their famous father in height.

Posing elegantly outside the Academy Museum, Seal exuded pride alongside his daughters Lou, 13, and Leni, 19, and his sons, Johan, 16, and the 18-year-old Henry, who already matches his father’s impressive height at 6’3. Seal, accompanied by his longtime partner Laura Strayer, radiated joy while confidently standing with his children. The entire family effortlessly showcased their impeccable style, creating a captivating presence.

Seal adopted the eldest, Leni, during their relationship with Heidi Klum. Their paths crossed in 2005, just as Klum was expecting her strikingly similar-looking daughter. Despite their eventual split in 2012, this significant event remains a transformative chapter in Seal’s life as it “changed [his] life for the better...”.



Seal has also shared his thoughts on his adopted daughter’s blossoming modelling career: “I’m so proud of everything that Leni has done. But I’m more proud of everything that she is. She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people’s feelings. So I’m kind of more impressed with everything that she is.”

EAST NEWS

As of today, Heidi Klum is married to her husband Tom Kaulitz, with the couple tying the knot in a private ceremony in February 2019. On the other hand, Seal and Laura Strayer have been romantically involved since the summer of 2021. Their connection, however, traces back to the mid-2000s when Strayer served as Seal’s personal assistant during his marriage to the model.

Preview photo credit EAST NEWS