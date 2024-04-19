John Travolta’s Daughter, 24, Joins Him on the Red Carpet and Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing About Her

John Travolta stepped onto the red carpet alongside his daughter Ella Bleu, who joined him as his date, commemorating the 30th anniversary of his iconic 1994 film, Pulp Fiction. All eyes were on the father-daughter duo, and everyone said one thing about Ella.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

For the occasion, the 70-year-old actor donned a stylish ensemble consisting of a white dress shirt layered under a black polo shirt, all topped off with a sleek black coat.



Travolta showcased a full dark beard and a smooth bald head, rounding off his attire with dark blue jeans and sleek black boots.

Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News , Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

On the other hand, his daughter Ella Bleu, 24, stole the spotlight in a captivating floral print dress, accentuated by delicate gold hoop earrings, and perfected her ensemble with elegant black Dior pumps.

Online, everyone showered Ella with compliments, marveling at her beauty and elegant sense of style. They praised her for maintaining a natural and fresh appearance.



One person remarked, "She's truly natural and beautiful. So refreshing to see someone who isn't a plastic clone. I hope her natural look becomes a trend." Another chimed in, "His daughter is absolutely beautiful and tastefully dressed." Meanwhile, a third fan commented, "His daughter is a tribute to him and his late wife Kelly - elegant, beautiful, appropriate dress [...]"